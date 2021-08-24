Cancel
How Gary Janetti Turned a Hilarious Prince George Meme Into an Animated Series (Exclusive)

By Stacy Lambe
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a longtime TV producer on shows like Family Guy, Vicious and Will & Grace, Gary Janetti is no stranger to a good joke or quick wit. So, when he turned his Instagram account into a meme generator, satirizing Prince George, it should come as no surprise it was a big hit on the internet -- and eventually would serve as inspiration for The Prince, an animated series on HBO Max parodying the entire royal family.

