Angels Stroll Into Baltimore Searching To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak

By Dominick Lorenz
Halos Heaven
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs two-thirds of the 10-game road trip is now in the books, the Angels find themselves two games below .500 (62-64), fighting to tread water in the AL Wild Card chase. Entering play this afternoon, the Halos sit 9 games back of the second berth with only 36 regular season games remaining. The last time the Angels and Orioles faced off was back over the Fourth of July weekend as the Angels swept the O’s, including two walk-off wins at the book end of the series.

