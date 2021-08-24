Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg to Host Peacock’s ‘Baking it’ Competition Series

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Nsyt_0bbnXRZU00

Fellow “Saturday Night Live” alums and Emmy award-winning actors Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg have been tapped to co-host Peacock’s new holiday culinary competition series “ Baking It ” from the creators of the crafting competition show “ Making It .” Their former “SNL” cast member and friend, Amy Poehler, executive produces via her Paper Kite Productions banner with Nicolle Yaron.

“Baking It” is a six-episode baking series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Rudolph (“Bless the Harts,” “Big Mouth”) and Samberg’s (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Palm Springs”) winter cabin for what is described as a “heartfelt and joyful celebration” to honor holiday traditions and indulge in excess.

Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Rudolph and Samberg will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by tough critics— four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves! (Thus far, casting for the grandmas has not been announced.)

Along with Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Yaron (“The Voice”), Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers. “Baking It” hails from Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. “Making It,” presented by Poehler and Nick Offerman (“The Great North”), has had three seasons since its 2018 debut and currently holds a 7.9 out of 10 ranking on IMDB.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

29K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Host Peacock#Paper Kite Productions#Universal Studio Group#3 Arts Entertainment#Imdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

HBO Max Launches ‘So She Did’ Campaign on Women’s Equality Day

In honor of Women’s Equality Day (August 26), HBO Max announces the launch of its “So She Did” campaign, which champions the network’s female pioneers in front of and behind the camera. The campaign kicks off with a film that celebrates the women who have been told they are “too...
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Paramore to Songwriting Credits on ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added two members of. to the writing credits of her hit single “Good 4 U” — the second time she’s made such a revision for songs from her blockbuster debut album, “Sour.” She had previously added Taylor Swift and cowriters to the credits of her song “Déjà vu”; Swift and cowriters were credited on Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” at the time of its release.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho to Star in Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen. Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister. Written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, the untitled film is produced by Animal Pictures’ Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg Full of Feels for Final Season

Two Saturday Night Live alumni catch up as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg came on Late Night to talk about the series' eighth and final season with host Seth Meyers. The two began with Meyers talking about how he knows Samberg for always having a cold and how Samberg talked about how it ran in the family. The two caught up on SNL and how they're currently dealing with COVID. When it came to Samberg's series, the star opened up about various outtakes involved shooting the final season particularly the moments like when it would be the last time a character might practice their quirk.
CelebritiesSFGate

Becoming Beyoncé: Behind the Scenes of Maya Rudolph and Jodi Mancuso's 'Saturday Night Live' Collaboration

When Maya Rudolph stepped back into Studio 8H to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in March, expectations were extremely high. Not only is she a beloved former cast member, she has been portraying Vice President Kamala Harris (and won her first Emmy for the effort last year). There is a lot about her rich history with the show that makes returning an enjoyable experience for Rudolph, but perhaps nothing is more important than her shorthand with hair department head Jodi Mancuso.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Can Maya Rudolph Become the Third Black Actress to Win Back-to-Back Emmys?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll on Emmys, Working During COVID and How ‘Big Mouth’ Is Keeping Up With the Times

For Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll, there’s a bit of déjà vu to this year’s Emmy nominations. Rudolph is back nominated again as guest comedy actress (“Saturday Night Live”) and character voice over performance (“Big Mouth”), two categories she won last year. And Kroll, as executive producer of “Big Mouth,” is back in the running for the third consecutive year for animated program. “I just want to say I’m so, so relieved that I was not nominated for voice too, because it would have been embarrassing to beat Maya,” jokes Nick, who voices the character of prepubescent Nick on the show....
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kristen Wiig, Catherine O’Hara and More of the Funniest Women in Hollywood

Fiercely funny! Kristen Wiig, Catherine O’Hara and more women bring the laughs to every role they play. Wiig is one of many female comedians who got their big break on Saturday Night Live, along with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon. Though women have been the backbone of the variety show for decades, they still face some major hurdles in the male-dominated world of comedy.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Brooklyn 99 star to host America's answer to The Great British Bake Off

Best-loved sitcom Brooklyn 99 may soon be coming to an end, but lead star Andy Samberg will soon be back on screens in an exciting new role!. It's been announced that the former Saturday Night Live funnyman is co-hosting a brand new holiday culinary competition series titled Baking It, which looks like it will be America's take on The Great British Bake Off.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Baking It, Irreverent and Backyard Blowout Revealed by Peacock

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has revealed holiday baking competition series Baking It, the drama Irreverent, and home renovation series Backyard Blowout. Baking It comes from the creators of the successful crafting competition show Making It and executive producer Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions. Emmy award-winning actor, producer and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Joins Showtime Comedy Series ‘I Love This for You’

Jenifer Lewis has joined the upcoming Showtime comedy series “I Love This For You.” Lewis joins previously announced series lead Vanessa Bayer and cast members Molly Shannon, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, and Punam Patel. Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, the series centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie (Shannon), all against...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte Board HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ As Recurring

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte have boarded HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, joining stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. The series hails from writer David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted. Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Armisen and Schutte join the cast in recurring roles. Details about their characters have not been revealed. The ensemble cast also includes Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz. Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, Jenkins, Basch and Halsted. Armisen’s recent credits include Portlandia, Los Espookys and Documentary Now! The Saturday Night Live alum is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Schutte has appeared in Sunnyside, 9-1-1 and The Tiger Hunter. Additional television credits include Buni TV Comedy Series and The Grind. He is repped by Established Artists, Daniel Hoff Agency, DPN and Alvarado Rey.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Maya Rudolph Wins Emmys for Embracing the Ridiculous

Maya Rudolph may win an Emmy (her third) for eating a plate of hot wings…on live television…as a perspiring, leather-clad Beyoncé. That sketch was the highlight of Rudolph’s most recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which earned her a nod for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, she tells V.F.’s Hillary Busis on Little Gold Men.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

We’re seeing a rush of new blood in the Emmy race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series this year, even though that blood is coming from a host of TV veterans. Last year’s nominees (except one) are all out of the running, and Schitt’s Creek queen Catherine O’Hara won’t be back to defend her crown. That leaves room for three first-time category nominees this year — but all three are familiar faces to TV fans. Jean Smart already has three Emmys in her trophy case, but she’s nominated for the first time for lead comedy actress for her turn as...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

‘Vampire Academy’: Peacock Unveils Cast of Julie Plec’s Upcoming Series

Meet the stars who will bring Richelle Mead's characters to life at the streamer. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy