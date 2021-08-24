Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg to Host Peacock’s ‘Baking it’ Competition Series

Fellow “Saturday Night Live” alums and Emmy award-winning actors Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg have been tapped to co-host Peacock’s new holiday culinary competition series “ Baking It ” from the creators of the crafting competition show “ Making It .” Their former “SNL” cast member and friend, Amy Poehler, executive produces via her Paper Kite Productions banner with Nicolle Yaron.

“Baking It” is a six-episode baking series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Rudolph (“Bless the Harts,” “Big Mouth”) and Samberg’s (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Palm Springs”) winter cabin for what is described as a “heartfelt and joyful celebration” to honor holiday traditions and indulge in excess.

Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Rudolph and Samberg will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by tough critics— four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves! (Thus far, casting for the grandmas has not been announced.)

Along with Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Yaron (“The Voice”), Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers. “Baking It” hails from Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. “Making It,” presented by Poehler and Nick Offerman (“The Great North”), has had three seasons since its 2018 debut and currently holds a 7.9 out of 10 ranking on IMDB.