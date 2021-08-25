Cancel
Education

Kathy Hochul Says She’ll Mandate Masks in Schools, Wants Vaccine Requirements ‘For All School Personnel’ in First Address as NY Governor

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Hochul addressed plans to mandate masks in New York schools in her first address as governor. Hochul was sworn in at midnight after Andrew Cuomo officially resigned. In her speech Tuesday, she said, “You may not know me, but I know you. In my travels to all 62 counties every year, I’ve walked your streets, met you at diners, supported your small businesses, listened to farmers, engaged local officials, and worked to revitalize long-neglected downtowns.”

