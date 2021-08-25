Kathy Hochul Says She’ll Mandate Masks in Schools, Wants Vaccine Requirements ‘For All School Personnel’ in First Address as NY Governor

Soon-to-be-former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has recently given the public many things to be mad about. To name a few: sexually harassing a bunch of women who worked for him, according to the state attorney general; creating a toxic environment of intimidation and retaliation in the executive chamber, again, per the AG; allegedly underreporting nursing-home deaths early on in the coronavirus pandemic, in a crisis of his own creation; martyring himself in his non-apology of a resignation address. And now, according to report by the Albany Times Union, moving out of the governor’s mansion and just … leaving behind his seemingly beloved dog?