Some international airlines are banning cloth masks

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 6 days ago
As face coverings during air travel stick around a little longer, passengers aboard planes may have to check if their choice of mask is approved by certain airlines when flying overseas.

Many international airlines including those that flying to and from the United States, are banning cloth masks for passengers citing these masks allow air to escape from beneath the mask.

Finnair announced on Twitter beginning Aug. 16, the airline company will no longer accept fabric masks on flights. However, they accept surgical masks, FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks without a valve or other valve-free masks with the same standard as N95.

In addition to not accepting cloth masks, Finnair does not accept face shields, masks with a valve or scarves used as a mask, "as they allow air to escape and do not provide comparable protection," the airline said .

This year, German airline Lufthansa banned fabric masks and began requiring passengers to wear medical or surgical face masks at the start of February.

"These are face masks worn in everyday medical practice, also known as surgical masks," the company said . "They are medical products and were designed for the protection of others."

The Swiss Airline also joined in only allowing medical-grade face masks. Beginning February 1, like Lufthansa, all passengers flying Swiss Air are required to wear FFFP2, KN95 or N95 or surgical masks when boarding and onboard the aircraft, the airline states on its site.

Air France banned cloth masks and masks with valves back in May 2020.

U.S. airlines such as Southwest, Delta, United and American require a mask at all times throughout the flight, however, cloth masks are allowed. Face coverings that are not allowed include masks with valves, face shields or visors, scarves, bandanas, shirts or sweater collars.

The Delta Airline mask policy differs where the airline does allow passengers to wear gaiters with at least two layers. And American Airlines allows face shields with the accompaniment of a face covering.

Exceptions to these rules within each of the airline companies include children under a certain age and medical reasoning with a doctor's note ahead of the flight.

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
