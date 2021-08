Jurors convicted a daycare owner of hiding 26 toddlers behind a false wall leading to a basement. As indicated in body cam footage prosecutors played in court, officers found the hideout after Carla Marie Faith lied to them about caring for any child, according to KRDO. Faith’s defense argued at trial in Colorado Springs, Colorado that the state did not prove she hurt any of the kids. The prosecution maintained that none of the children had to be hurt to justify the 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse; there just had to be a risk of physical or mental injury.