Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Headstones From a Historic African American Cemetery Were Found Being Used for Erosion Control

By Rayna Reid
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It's a disgusting and heartbreaking chapter in our history,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stated. “It's really important for all of us to acknowledge past wrongs,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser added. Headstones from a historic African American cemetery in Washington, D.C. that were being used for erosion control are being transferred...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Stuart
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Erosion Control#Historic African#Ap#Columbian#Md#Nbc#The Statue Of Freedom#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Martinsville, VALynchburg News and Advance

'These men were executed because they were Black and that's not right': Northam pardons Martinsville Seven who were executed in 1949 rape case

Seven Black men executed 70 years ago for the rape of a white woman in Martinsville were granted posthumous pardons Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledging they were denied due process of law and received racially-biased death sentences. Four of the "Martinsville Seven" died in Virginia's electric chair on Feb....
Baltimore County, MDBaltimore Times

Governor Hogan joined Governor Northam, Mayor Bowser for transfer of 55 historic African American headstones to National Harmony Memorial Park

Governor Larry Hogan joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam; and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the official transfer of 55 historic African American headstones to National Harmony Memorial Park in Prince George’s County. The headstones, which had been used as erosion-control and scattered along the Virginia shores of the Potomac...
Maryland Statefredericksburg.today

Headstones found in King George to be moved to Maryland

Headstones found in King George to be moved to Maryland. Dozens of headstones from a historic African American cemetery in DC that were used as erosion control along the Virginia shoreline of the Potomac River are being relocated to a memorial garden in Maryland. Governor Northam and Maryland and DC officials attended a ceremony in Caledon State Park in King George on Monday to mark the transfer of the first 55 headstones from Virginia to Maryland. The grave markers will be part of a memorial garden at National Harmony Memorial Park in Prince George’s County honoring the 37,000 people buried at the original cemetery.
Virginia StateWTHI

Headstones in historic Black cemetery were desecrated. The recovery offers 'symbolic justice'

Five years ago, Virginia State Sen. Richard Stuart stumbled upon a two-mile stretch of erosion control filled with gravestones along the riverfront of the property he had just purchased in King George County. Historians revealed that the gravestones once belonging to a historic African American cemetery in 1960 were dug up and dumped along the Potomac River to make way for commercial development.
Maryland StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia, Maryland, D.C. repatriate historic African American gravestones

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Historic African American gravestones were removed from a Washington, D.C., cemetery and dumped to control erosion on the Potomac River generations ago. Gov. Ralph S. Northam of Virginia, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser today joined descendants to begin...
PoliticsNBC Miami

Historic African American Gravestones Once Dumped in Potomac River Relocated

Dozens of headstones from a historic African American cemetery in the nation's capital that were used as erosion control along the Virginia shoreline of the Potomac River are being relocated to a memorial garden in Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attended...
SocietyHouston Chronicle

A vow to honor history of lost Black cemetery

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - The broken remnants of headstones representing 55 lives - some famous, some forgotten - lay on rough wooden pallets Monday as the leaders of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia spoke of atonement. "This is really about righting a wrong," said Virginia Gov. Ralph...
EducationPosted by
The Week

Erasing Native American culture

The U.S. and Canada are starting to face their history of forcing indigenous children into abusive boarding schools. Here's everything you need to know:. Simply put, cultural genocide. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the U.S. government and religious leaders used compulsory boarding schools to force young Native Americans to give up the languages and cultures of their ancestors, which were considered self-evidently inferior to a Christian, Western-style upbringing. Boarding schools were made mandatory for Native American children in 1891. This often meant forced separation from their families and communities. And because these schools were underfunded, crowded, and often unsanitary, thousands of students died of disease. Canada also coerced at least 150,000 indigenous children into a network of residential schools that were mostly run by the Catholic Church; last June, researchers uncovered 1,148 unmarked graves on the grounds of three schools. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo people whose maternal grandparents were forced to board, has opened an investigation into America's boarding-school policy. "This attempt to wipe out Native identity, language, and culture," she wrote in a June Washington Post article, has "never been appropriately addressed."
Tyler, TXKLTV

Group restoring African American cemetery adds another to their restoration list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -For almost a year, a group of volunteers have been working to restore Universe Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery near Tyler off Highway 64. On Saturday, several individuals were working to continue the cleanup of the cemetery. According to Larry Wade who is the president of the National African American Historical Society and one of the lead organizers of the project, they have made progress the past 12 months.
Hampton, VAheraldcourier.com

At Fort Monroe, the site where the first Africans were brought to America, a memorial is being built.

FORT MONROE — There’s a grassy spot on the southwestern side of Fort Monroe National Monument that looks out across the expansive waters of the Chesapeake Bay. It’s a place where people gather under a shady tree for a picnic lunch, or linger along the seawall to gaze at the massive cargo ships coming and going and delight in the playful dolphins leading the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy