To say the offer of help to refugees from Afghanistan by Boris Johnson is disappointing is an understatement. The offer, which is to take 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years and just 5,000 in the first year, falls far short of both the need and Britain’s moral responsibilities. Afghanistan has a total population of 38 million. And faced with the return of the Taliban, the Afghan people are being swept by waves of panic and facing violence. In recent hours there are reports that the Taliban is carrying out a door-to-door manhunt for “collaborators”. By this, the Taliban means...