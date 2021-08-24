Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Petitions to Legally Change Name

By Ethan Shanfeld
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV0YU_0bbnWF2x00

Out with the “old Kanye” and in with the “YE.”

Kanye West has petitioned to legally change his name to “YE,” according to legal documents obtained by Variety .

In order for it to be official, a California judge must sign off, and, in many cases, the name change must be published in several newspapers.

In the court documents, West wrote that the name change was for “personal reasons” but gave no other explanation.

On Aug. 26, West will host the third stadium-sized listening party for his upcoming album “ Donda ” at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago. According to a report in the New York Post , West is rebuilding his Chicago childhood home in the middle of the football stadium. The article includes photos of the house, or a facsimile, being constructed on the center of the field.

Over the weekend, West wiped his Instagram account and began reposting cryptic new photos, the first of which was of the 1,600 square foot home he shared with his beloved late mother (and the namesake of his new album) Donda, who passed away suddenly in 2007.

With an original release date set in 2020, then on July 23, 2021 and again on Aug. 6, 2021, it is still unclear when “Donda” will come out. The past few days have seen West and Drake , whose upcoming album “Certified Lover Boy” has also been delayed, taking cryptic jabs at each other on social media. This has industry sources buzzing about a potential album-release battle , similar to the one West shared with 50 Cent in 2007, when the pair stacked up sales for their respective records “Graduation” and “Curtis.”

Comments / 60

Variety

Variety

29K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Kanye West Petitions#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Celebrities Disappear From Internet as China Moves Against Fan Culture

China announced further steps to control celebrity fan culture, which regulators say has become “chaotic.” The moves came as one of China’s most prominent stars Vicki Zhao Wei was scrubbed from the internet and another star, female actor Zheng Shuang was punished for a tax scandal. The Cyberspace Administration of...
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Paramore to Songwriting Credits on ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added two members of. to the writing credits of her hit single “Good 4 U” — the second time she’s made such a revision for songs from her blockbuster debut album, “Sour.” She had previously added Taylor Swift and cowriters to the credits of her song “Déjà vu”; Swift and cowriters were credited on Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” at the time of its release.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Kanye is claiming he and Kim are back together

Kanye West is telling friends in the music business that he and Kim Kardashian are back together — but nobody believes it to be true, according to multiple sources. The pair fueled reconciliation rumors after Kardashian was spotted holding West’s hand leaving his “Donda” listening party in Chicago on Thursday, after she joined him during the performance at Soldier Field for a faux wedding ceremony.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is More Her 'Twin' Than Kanye West's

Doing a double take! Kim Kardashian doesn’t think that her 5-year-old son, Saint, looks like her estranged husband, Kanye West — despite what fans think. When a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, replied, “Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West and Irina Shayk called it quits: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine in a report published Saturday that the short relationship between the 35-year-old model and the 44-year-old rapper has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told the outlet. "Kanye...
MusicNew York Post

Kanye’s parade of disgraced music pals: Marilyn Manson, DaBaby at ‘Donda’

Kanye West put on a Bad Company show — but not the kind that classic rock fans might have been hoping for. Instead, during the 44-year-old hip-hop superstar’s third — and reportedly highly lucrative — “Donda” listening party, held Thursday night at Soldier Field in Chicago, he trotted out Marylyn Manson and DaBaby.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Trashes Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian On New Album 'Donda'

Kanye West finally dropped the highly anticipated Donda on Sunday, August 29 — and appeared to slam his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper's 10th album — available now on all streaming services — features 27 tracks: "Donda Chant", "Jail", "God Breathed", "Off The Grid", "Hurricane", "Praise God", "Jonah", "Ok Ok", "Junya", "Believe What I Say", "24", "Remote Control", "Moon", "Heaven and Hell", "Donda", "Keep My Spirit Alive", "Jesus Lord", "New Again", "Tell The Vision", "Lord I Need You", "Pure Soul", "Come to Life", "No Child Left Behind", "Ok Ok pt 2", "Junya pt 2" and "Jesus Lord pt 2".
ApparelEffingham Radio

Kanye West Accused Of Stealing Up And Coming Designer’s Logo For Donda Merch

Kanye West has been accused of stealing and up and coming designer's logo for his Donda merch. The designer — who is affiliated with the up and coming Infinity G8ds, took to Instagram to accuse West of stealing, saying, “To see all the thought, hard work, and dedication put into @infinityg*ds and then to see someone disrespectfully copy with no credit given is sickening and then not just anybody but @kanyewest .. someone with so much money and so much power .. yet this proves that he is indeed beneath us!! I’m sure these types of situations happen often but it definitely hit home this time..”

Comments / 60

Community Policy