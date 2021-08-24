Cancel
Los Angeles Lakers Have a Big Problem Looming With Training Camp Fast Approaching

By Phil Watson
The Los Angeles Lakers took a big swing toward returning to title contention by trading for Russell Westbrook. They followed that with a bevy of veteran’s minimum additions surrounding the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Westbrook trio with shooters. LA also brought back big man Dwight Howard for a third go-around. But their frontcourt depth might be shakier than they initially thought. Center Marc Gasol is reportedly having second thoughts about coming back this season.

