DNREC lifts bath, feeder advisory following mysterious bird illness

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn advisory issued in June asking the public to discontinue the use of bird feeders and baths due to a mysterious illness spreading among the avian population, particularly among songbirds, was lifted by DNREC officials Tuesday. According to the department, the still-unknown virus seemed to most often harm European starlings,...

www.wdel.com

