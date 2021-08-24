Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Biden rejects allies’ pleas to keep troops in Afghanistan beyond end of August

By David Smith in Washington
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJOEL_0bbnU6G500

Joe Biden has rejected the pleas of domestic and international allies to keep troops in Afghanistan for evacuation efforts beyond the end of the month, citing the growing threat of a terrorist attack.

In a move likely to fuel criticism that America is abandoning Afghan partners to the Taliban, the US president made clear that he is resolved to withdraw forces from Kabul airport by next Tuesday’s deadline.

Related: Biden pours salt into wounds of relations with Europe at G7 meeting

“We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st,” Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. “The sooner we can finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops.”

The president acknowledged that completing the airlift – one of the biggest in history – by 31 August depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allowing access to the airport with no disruption to operations.

Biden also noted that he has asked the Pentagon and the state department for “contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary”.

He continued: “I’m determined to ensure that we complete our mission, this mission. I’m also mindful of the increasing risks that I’ve been briefed on and the need to factor those risks in.”

These “acute and growing” risks include possible terrorist attacks by Isis-K, the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate that is also a sworn enemy of the Taliban, he said. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that Isis-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US forces and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

Biden pointed out that 70,700 people have been evacuated from Kabul since 14 August. But his reluctance to extend the 31 August deadline disappointed politicians at home and leaders abroad who contend that it is unrealistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peIM3_0bbnU6G500
A US air force airman guides evacuees to board a plane at Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul on Tuesday. Photograph: Senior Airman Taylor Crul/AP

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, told a press conference: “There’s no possible way that we can get every American that’s still in Afghanistan out in the next seven days.”

Mitt Romney, a Republican senator for Utah and former presidential candidate, added: “We have been given every indication that evacuation efforts cannot be concluded by August 31. Americans are still stranded in the provinces outside of Kabul and it’s unacceptable that there is still no plan to get these individuals to safety.”

There are particular fears for Afghan civilians who, if left behind, face reprisals from the Taliban for working with western forces, missions and nongovernment organisations.

Romney added: “Leaving vulnerable Afghans – many of whom risked their lives, and their families’ lives, in service to our country – to face the wrath of the Taliban would be an utter disgrace and moral failure. Evacuation efforts should end only when the job is done.”

The US made an agreement with the Taliban, which overthrew Afghanistan’s government with shocking speed, to withdraw its forces by 31 August, including from Kabul airport. But the Biden administration has been unable to say how many Americans are in Afghanistan or how many have been evacuated.

On Tuesday a virtual meeting of the G7 – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US – debated the withdrawal date and ended in bitter disappointment for those seeking to persuade Biden to extend the end date.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said: “Several leaders during the G7 meeting expressed concerns about this timing, August 31, and we have also had the opportunity to express our opinion on that.”

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, added after the meeting: “We will go on right up until the last moment that we can. But you have heard what the president of the United States has had to say, you have heard what the Taliban have said.

“I think you have got to understand the context in which we’re doing this. We’re confident we can get thousands more out. But the situation at the airport is not getting any better, there are public order issues, it’s harrowing scenes for those who are trying to get out, and it’s tough for our military as well.”

The Taliban has allowed the airlift to continue without major interference so far. But at a press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group will accept “no extensions” of the deadline.

Mujahid also said the Taliban is still allowing foreign nationals to leave but preventing Afghans from reaching the airport on the grounds that it is dangerous and their skills are are needed to rebuild the country. “We are asking the Americans please change your policy and don’t encourage Afghans to leave,” he added.

A 2020 deal struck by then president Donald Trump and the Taliban initially set a May deadline for US troops to fully withdrawn, after nearly 20 years of war there. Biden extended the deadline to 31 August but failed to anticipate how quickly the Afghan government and army would collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2mlp_0bbnU6G500
Taliban fighters stand guard outside Hamid Karzai international airport on Tuesday. Photograph: Bashir Darwish/UPI/REX/Shutterstock

Both Democrats and Republicans have argued that more time is needed and the Taliban should not be allowed to dictate terms.

Mikie Sherrill, a member of the House armed service committee and former navy helicopter pilot, said after a classified briefing: “Make no mistake, this evacuation is an extremely dangerous mission and it’s set to get more dangerous in the coming days. I requested that the SecDef and SecState encourage the president in the strongest possible terms to reconsider that deadline.”

Ben Sasse, a Republican senator for Nebraska, added bluntly: “Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban. Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies.

“The Biden administration needs to cut the Stockholm syndrome. There’s absolutely no reason to trust the Taliban – they’re violently blocking Americans and our Afghan partners from reaching the airport.”

The US accelerated its round-the-clock airlift of evacuees from Afghanistan to the highest level yet on Tuesday. About 21,600 people were flown safely out of Afghanistan in the 24-hour period that ended early on Tuesday, the White House said, eclipsing the 16,000 moved out the previous day.

But on Tuesday the Axios website reported that it obtained an email in which a US official describes conditions at the Al Udeid airbase in Doha, Qatar, where many Afghan refugees are staying, as “a living hell” littered with faeces, urine and rats. John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, said “nobody is making excuses” and “everybody’s focused on trying” to improve the conditions.

Meanwhile the CIA director, William Burns, secretly visited Kabul on Monday to meet with the Taliban’s top political leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to multiple media reports which the White House declined to confirm.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Taliban#Pentagon#Islamic State#Republican#Americans#Afghans#The European Council#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Kabul airport comes under rocket fire as US Afghanistan evacuation enters final 48 hours

Several rockets were fired at Kabul airport on Monday, less than 48 hours before the United States is due to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Eyewitnesses said the rockets were launched from a car and were aimed towards the airport on Monday morning. It appears Salim Karwan, a neighbourhood adjacent to the airport, was hit in one of the blasts. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
MilitaryThe Guardian

US intercepts rockets targeting Kabul airport as key diplomats fly out

US anti-missile defences have intercepted as many as five rockets targeting Kabul airport as key American diplomats flew out of the Aghan capital in the final hours of the western evacuation under the threat of further Islamic State attacks. Officials told Reuters that core US diplomats had on Monday joined...
WorldThe Guardian

Gunfire fills the air in Kabul as Taliban celebrate airport takeover

As the last US military transport aircraft lifted off from Kabul airport, celebratory gunfire from the Taliban rang out across the Afghan capital on Monday night. Taliban fighters, who had taken the city without force just two weeks earlier, revelled in the end of America’s longest war and in their own astonishingly swift rise to power.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Gutfeld: Calling Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan a success is like 'polishing a turd'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that calling President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal a success would be like "polishing a turd" in an appearance on "The Five" Monday. Gutfeld made the comment moments after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
POTUSWashington Post

As U.S. leaves Afghanistan, Europe sours on Biden

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Just a few months ago, the honeymoon seemed in full bloom. President Biden arrived in Brussels...
Middle EastNavy Times

What is ISIS doing in Afghanistan?

A suicide bomber rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, leaving at least 13 American troops and more than 170 civilians dead, as allied evacuation efforts continued in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack was claimed by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K or...
Militaryktbb.com

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

Pentagon announces US troop withdrawal is complete in Afghanistan: ABC News Live. ABC News Live Special Report: Sec. Blinken on Afghanistan. Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan’s government collapsed and the Taliban seized control, all but ending America’s 20-year campaign as it began: under Taliban rule. Officials said the terror...
WSYX ABC6

Pentagon says US withdrawal from Afghanistan complete

WASHINGTON (SBG/AP) — The Pentagon announced that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was complete, bringing to an end the 20-year war. The last of the U.S. military planes departed Kabul Monday afternoon at 3:29 p.m. EST. The operations concluded ahead of President Joe Biden's final deadline of Tues. Aug. 31, to carry out the final airlifts and remove the last of the American military personnel.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
Militaryfortwaynesnbc.com

Taliban: Last US planes leave Afghanistan; no US confirmation

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban guard at the Kabul airport says the last U.S. planes have flown out after 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Hemad Sherzad tells The Associated Press the last five planes departed early Tuesday, just after midnight. Celebratory gunfire erupted across the city. U.S. officials...
MilitaryKansas City Star

Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure of the U.S. cargo...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy