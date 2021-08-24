Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arenac County in northern Michigan * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 646 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nester Township to 7 miles west of Linwood, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alger, East Tawas, Standish, Au Gres, Sterling, Maple Ridge, Omer, Twining and Turner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH