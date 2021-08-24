Cancel
Bureau County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bureau, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Mercer; Rock Island; Whiteside The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northeastern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois Southeastern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois Henry County in northwestern Illinois Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixon to near Sherrard, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Woodhull around 600 PM CDT. Cambridge around 605 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Galva and Kewanee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

