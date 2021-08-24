Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bay County in southeastern Michigan * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bentley to near Linwood to 6 miles west of Saginaw, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Linwood around 650 PM EDT. Bay City and Kawkawlin around 655 PM EDT. Essexville around 700 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mount Forest, Crump, Willard and Bay City State Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Linwood, MI
County
Bay County, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bay City, MI
City
Kawkawlin, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Detroit#Bentley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
PoliticsNBC News

Satellite photo suggests North Korea back at work on nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON — A satellite image obtained by NBC News shows water flowing out of a North Korean reactor, the latest sign the regime has resumed work that could enable it to build more nuclear weapons. The satellite photo, from Planet Labs and the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, appears to show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy