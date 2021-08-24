Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bay County in southeastern Michigan * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bentley to near Linwood to 6 miles west of Saginaw, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Linwood around 650 PM EDT. Bay City and Kawkawlin around 655 PM EDT. Essexville around 700 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mount Forest, Crump, Willard and Bay City State Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH