Rock County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Rock County through 645 PM CDT At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orfordville, or near Brodhead, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Janesville, Beloit, South Beloit, Milton, Evansville, Clinton, Footville, Tiffany, Hanover, Avalon, Afton, Shopiere, Emerald Grove, Johnstown Center, Foxhollow, Leyden and Lima Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

