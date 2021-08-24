Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: 90° heat returns and high humidity sticks around

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says the high heat returns again for Wednesday. Here's his latest forecast.

Mark Dixon
