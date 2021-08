Dorothy Krukoski of Baiting Hollow and Advance, North Carolina died on Aug. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was 90 years old. She was born on March 29, 1931 to Stella and Joseph Danielowicz of Baiting Hollow. She was a bookkeeper for Agway Feed Mill, the Riverhead Free Library and later worked seasonally for the Receiver of Taxes in the Town of Riverhead.