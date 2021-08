As a millennial, I gave up so much of my data without realizing it. Now that I do realize it, do I want to go down that route again with TikTok?. Full confession: I do not use TikTok. As a certified Old Millennial, the only places I’ve watched TikTok videos (is that what the kids call them?) is when they’re reposted to Instagram. I chose not to jump on that particular social media bandwagon for a few reasons.