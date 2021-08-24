Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 35,402.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 15,316.38. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,530.11. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,399,080 cases with around 642,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,857,930 cases and 439,520 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,804,210 COVID-19 cases with 581,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 218,516,630 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,544,610 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.