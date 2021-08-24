Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher, tracking a buoyant sentiment on Wall Street overnight, with materials sector stocks likely to extend gains on soaring commodities prices. The local share price futures index rose 0.2%, a 50-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up 0.2% at 7,503 points at the close of trade, gaining for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 13164.5 points in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
