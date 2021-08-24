Cancel
Economy

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher, tracking a buoyant sentiment on Wall Street overnight, with materials sector stocks likely to extend gains on soaring commodities prices. The local share price futures index rose 0.2%, a 50-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up 0.2% at 7,503 points at the close of trade, gaining for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 13164.5 points in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 90 Points; Kirkland's Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 35,402.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 15,316.38. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,530.11. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,399,080 cases with around 642,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,857,930 cases and 439,520 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,804,210 COVID-19 cases with 581,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 218,516,630 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,544,610 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Reuters

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index...
Reuters

Stimulus hopes lift FTSE 100; miners, industrials jump

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by mining and industrial stocks, as demand for risky equities globally returned on the prospect of central banks sticking to loose monetary policies amid signs of a slowdown in global growth. The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.5% by 0744 GMT,...
Reuters

Indian shares hit all-time highs on Reliance, Asian markets boost

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries and firmer Asian markets after a weak U.S. jobs report raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could continue its massive economic support for a longer period. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was...
Reuters

Australian shares end flat as investors eye RBA policy meeting

* RBA policy meeting in focus (Updates to close) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Monday, as cautious investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of a key policy meeting where the central bank is expected to announce its decision on tapering of its pandemic-era asset purchases.
The Associated Press

Global stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome Friday’s...
Reuters

Indian shares end at record high on Reliance gains, global boost

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries, while global sentiment was lifted by hopes of the U.S. central bank holding interest rates for longer. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 2-1/2-month high as early Fed taper fears ebb

* India’s August gold imports nearly double - source. * Dollar hovers near one-month low (Adds comment, updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Monday, hovering close to a 2-1/2-month peak after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could wait a bit longer to pare its stimulus measures.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Easing taper fears lift stocks to 6-week highs

* EM currencies gain as dollar lingers near 1-month low. * Rusal surges as aluminium price rally on Guinea coup. Sept 6 (Reuters) - A rally in China shares pushed an index of emerging market shares to six-week highs on Monday, while a dollar lingering near one-month low gave a lift to emerging currencies.
Reuters

China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb

* Gold to stay above $1,800/oz in near-term - analyst. * Silver firms near one-month peak (Updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a 2-1/2-month high on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data drove expectations that the Federal Reserve may go slow on tapering economic support measures.
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar erased all losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report and extended gains versus its rivals on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth boosted its safe-haven appeal in a big week for central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Predictions: CBA says Outlook now More Evenly Balanced

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7960-1.8088. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8440-1.8520. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The outlook for the Australian Dollar has improved and upside risks are starting to build, according to a new research update from Commonwealth Bank of Australia that cites the importance of developments in China and the U.S. over domestic concerns.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near multi-month high as early Fed taper bets wane

* Gold to stay above $1,800/oz in near-term - analyst. * Silver firms near one-month peak (Updates prices, adds comment) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as the dollar firmed, but renewed bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may go slow on unwinding its pandemic-driven economic support measures kept bullion close to a 2-1/2-month high.

