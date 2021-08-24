Cancel
Lake Ozark, MO

Former school resource officer charged with sexual contact with a student at School of the Osage

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ)

A former School of the Osage school resource officer is facing multiple charges after allegedly having a relationship with a student from Dec. 2019 to March 2020.

Jenna Jackson, of Osage Beach, is charged with having sexual contact with a student and sending a nude picture to a student.

According to court documents, the investigation began on Jan. 21, 2021, when the School of the Osage was notified that Jackson was allegedly attending parties with a student and having a sexual relationship with a male student. The investigation concluded and the school determined the allegations were rumors.

An investigation by the Missouri State High Patrol began four days later into the allegations. According to the probable cause statement, students said that Jackson would communicate with them through Snapchat and they heard rumors of Jackson's relationship with the student.

On Feb. 3, students told investigators the victim had a nude photo of Jackson. Five days later, the victim admitted to having conversations with Jackson including ones of a sexual nature. According to court documents, the victim said that he and Jackson kissed near Christmas 2019. It was after the kiss that Jackson sent the nude photo to the victim according to court documents.

On Feb. 18, investigators spoke with Jackson and she initially denied having inappropriate relationships or conversations with the victim. Jackson later admitted to sending the nude photos to the student due to a deteriorating relationship according to the probable cause statement.

