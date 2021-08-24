With the opening of the Waypoint Brewing Co. taproom, Columbia’s craft beer scene will get hazier – IPAs, that is

Waypoint Brewing Co., a microbrewery which currently offers keg distribution only, plans to open a taproom in Columbia, Missouri, in the spring of 2022. Finding its niche, the brewery specializes in hazy IPAs and other less common brews for the area. Its flagship beer, Denmark Hill, features Australian hops, which impart notes of peach, pineapple and passionfruit to the hazy IPA. Be’er Rabbit, an unfiltered pale ale flavored with blackberries, is a seasonal favorite, and the team also brews a blonde ale with Fruity Pebbles.