US potato imports increase

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Potato imports are continuing to grow.

US imports of potatoes and potato products from July 2020 to June 2021 increased by 12%.

They also went up 16% in value compared to the previous marketing year.

The increase in imports reflects an increasing demand for potatoes in the US.

Potatoes remain the number one vegetable sold at retail and the top side dish at food services in the states.

