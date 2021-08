If you're looking for something quick and easy to eat but don't want to feel the greasy after-effects of actual fast food, then the solution very well may be a fast casual chain restaurant. Places like Chipotle, Fazoli's, Panera Bread, and Noodles and Company are a step above your typical fast food chain and usually offer a wide selection of food you don't necessarily have to feel regretful about eating. Noodles and Company, specifically, offers so many different menu items, inspired by food from all over the world, that it's pretty impressive the chain can get it out to you so fast. Really, whatever you're craving, there's probably a Noodles and Company dish that's perfect for you.