Kitten Last to Be Rescued Makes Remarkable Transformation into Majestic Fluffy Tabby

By Amy Bojo
lovemeow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tiny tabby who was one of the last kittens to be rescued, made an incredible transformation with the help of a family. Frito the kitten was a couple of days old when he was brought to a city shelter in San Jose, California. Laura Malone, a director of Mini Cat Town, was contacted about the tiny orange tabby who was in desperate need of rescue.

