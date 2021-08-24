A Dragonfly's Highly Evolved Flying Technique is Perfect for Drones

A NASA satellite in space that shoots a laser beam down to Earth has spotted still more subsurface lakes sandwiched between Antarctica's land and ice. Antarctica is land with hundreds of feet or meters of ice sitting atop it. In between these two layers, elements such as the friction from the ice and the continental bedrock, fluctuations in how much downward pressure the ice exerts, and heat released from Earth creates hundreds of hidden lakes. These pocket lakes are dynamic, too: In 2007, glaciologist Helen Amanda Fricker used data from NASA's Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite (ICESat) to discover that these lakes fill and drain via a network of subglacial waterways.