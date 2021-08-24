A Dragonfly's Highly Evolved Flying Technique is Perfect for Drones
Now researchers are engineering future drones to copy the dragonfly’s aerobatic skill. Aeronautics specialists from the University of South Australia spent months studying the insect’s flight, creating 3D models and prototypes from digital images, to build a winged drone. Study leader Javaan Chahal believes that flapping wing drones based on the dragonfly’s shape and movement will simply be more maneuverable and energy efficient.www.discovery.com
