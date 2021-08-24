Cancel
A Dragonfly's Highly Evolved Flying Technique is Perfect for Drones

Discovery
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow researchers are engineering future drones to copy the dragonfly’s aerobatic skill. Aeronautics specialists from the University of South Australia spent months studying the insect’s flight, creating 3D models and prototypes from digital images, to build a winged drone. Study leader Javaan Chahal believes that flapping wing drones based on the dragonfly’s shape and movement will simply be more maneuverable and energy efficient.

Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday. The study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, focuses on a planetary system named after the star it orbits, L 98-59, according to a press release. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, the team of astronomers found a rocky planet with half the mass of Venus, as well as an ocean world in the solar system 35 light-years away.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

'Real-Life Dragon'- Fossils of Australia’s Largest Flying Reptile Discovered!

Around 110 million years ago, a huge pterosaur dominated the skies above northeast Australia. It was the biggest pterosaur on the continent, with a wingspan of seven meters and a mouth bristling with sharp fangs. This new discovery is significant, as it gives us additional knowledge of our pterosaur varieties in Australia.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch This 3D-Printed Engine Fan Fail Gloriously In Thrust Test

This video features SkyersJet, which is one of the world's biggest EDFs at a 400 mm diameter size and a 15 kW electric motor and gearbox drive. The SkyJet's parts are manufactured using 3D printing, which streamlines production and lowers unit costs. According to its website, SkyersJet's modular architecture allows it to be customized, making it a great fit for anything from large-scale RC aircraft to big drone VTOLs.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

MIT algorithm trains drones to fly faster without crashing

Drone racing is a relatively new sport, with drones racing around a track with obstacles the drones are required to avoid as quickly as possible. While drone racing is purely for fun, the technology behind avoiding obstacles in these races can also allow drones to avoid obstacles when they’re being used for critical and time-sensitive operations such as search and rescue. MIT is trying to make drones capable of flying faster while avoiding obstacles in their way.
Aerospace & DefenseScience Focus

What it’s like to fly to the edge of space, according to Virgin Galactic’s pilot

Unless you have six figures of spare change sitting in an ISA, chances are you won’t be joining the next generation of space tourists any time soon. This summer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly left the planet aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft and before him, Richard Branson fulfilled a decades-old promise to himself by flying aboard VSS Unity beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Whatever your view of the billionaire space race, there’s one question we all have: what’s it really like up there?
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

A space laser is tracking subglacial lakes hidden in Antarctica

A NASA satellite in space that shoots a laser beam down to Earth has spotted still more subsurface lakes sandwiched between Antarctica's land and ice. Antarctica is land with hundreds of feet or meters of ice sitting atop it. In between these two layers, elements such as the friction from the ice and the continental bedrock, fluctuations in how much downward pressure the ice exerts, and heat released from Earth creates hundreds of hidden lakes. These pocket lakes are dynamic, too: In 2007, glaciologist Helen Amanda Fricker used data from NASA's Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite (ICESat) to discover that these lakes fill and drain via a network of subglacial waterways.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Perseverance Rover on Surface of Mars

A cool image snapped by NASA's Ingenuity helicopter as it flew over Mars shows the Perseverance Rover roaming around on the surface of the Red Planet. The picture was reportedly taken during the craft's eleventh flight as it unfolded last Wednesday, August 4th. Sharing the photo online, NASA noted that the helicopter was documenting "boulders, sand dunes, and rocky outcrops prevalent in the 'South Seitah' region of Jezero Crater" and, in the process, caught a glimpse of the rover that delivered it to the Red Planet. "Ingenuity’s aerial images are awesome," marveled JPL engineer Robert Hogg, "but even better when you get to play 'Where's Perseverance?' with them."
Astronomypetapixel.com

Rare and Dazzling ‘Meteor Cluster’ Caught on Camera

The Subaru-Asahi Camera which is installed at the Subaru Telescope dome in Maunakea, Hawai’i captured a rare “meteor cluster” event, an unusual phenomenon where a group of meteors appeared from the same direction in the sky for 10 seconds. The rare meteor event is associated with a meteoroid cluster, which...
SciencePosted by
Yale Environment 360

A Scientist Reveals the Bioluminescent Magic of the Deep-Sea World

Until recently, the depths of the world’s oceans remained almost entirely unexplored. But advances in submersible technology are increasingly giving scientists a window into this little-known universe. One of the leaders in this exploration is marine biologist Edith Widder, who has extensively studied bioluminescent, or light-producing, organisms that use this trait to communicate, defend themselves, and hunt in darkness. Among other things, Widder has worked with engineers to develop highly sensitive deep-sea light meters and special cameras, like the remotely operated Eye-in-the-Sea, which allow for real-time monitoring of the seafloor.

