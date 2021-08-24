Cancel
Disney Cruise Line to require vaccinations for trips to Bahamas

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
Disney Cruise Line announced Tuesday that all passengers aged 12 and older will be required to be fully vaccinated to board cruises traveling to the Bahamas beginning Sept. 3. Photo by Chris Gent/ Wikimedia Commons 

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Disney Cruise Line announced Tuesday that it will require all eligible passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for cruises traveling to the Bahamas.

In a statement Tuesday, Disney Cruise Line said the Bahamas will require all passengers ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated to enter any of its cruise ports, including Disney Castaway Cay, and in turn, passengers will be required to provide proof of vaccination to board Disney ships from Sept. 3 through Nov. 1.

"Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board," the company said. "We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, developed in consideration of guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts."

The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose and passengers will be required to upload their vaccination cards to an online portal no later than 24 hours before sailing.

"Guests who choose not to provide proof of vaccination to meet the requirements of the Bahamas will not be permitted to board the ship," the company said.

Children under the age of 12 will also be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between five days and 24 hours before sailing and undergo a second test before boarding.

Royal Caribbean also updated its vaccine policies Tuesday, requiring passengers on cruises departing from Seattle; Galveston, Texas; Bayonne, N.J.; and Nassau Bahamas to be fully vaccinated.

The cruise line will also implement a vaccine requirement for select cruises departing from Florida beginning Sept. 1 with the exception of some cruises departing in late August.

Carnival on Sunday also announced that it would require vaccinations for departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports beginning Aug. 28.

Comments / 18

