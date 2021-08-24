Cancel
TikTokers Who Love Fan Fiction Are Having a Field Day With This Viral A/B/O Test

By Haley Lyndes
I’m not surprised honestly (Link in comments☺️) #greenscreen #omegaverse #alpha #beta #omega. Step aside, Color Personality Test, because there's a new test making its rounds on TikTok — the A/B/O test! It stands for alpha, beta, and omega (all of which are letters of the Greek alphabet) and centers on the concept of dating in fan fiction. A/B/O got its recognition from the TV series Supernatural's fandom as someone's "secondary gender" and is now used worldwide as a fan-fiction kink trope. In other words, it determines how dominant you are in a relationship — an interesting fact to know whether you're into fan fiction or not. The 15-question Omegaverse test — available on uquiz — will determine which kink trope you are with a series of . . . I won't lie . . . bizarre questions. However, the end result is quite comical, so sit back and enjoy the ride!

