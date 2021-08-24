Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Could Fort Collins’ Vacant JCPenney Become a Huge Sports Facility?

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JCPenney closed the Fort Collins and Greeley locations of the chain in mid-late 2020. Could the now empty Fort Collins store be transformed into a sports hub?. A new community-based multi-purpose establishment, FieldHouse USA just opened up in Aurora, taking over a spot that used to be a Sears. When you take a look at their locations, it does seem like FieldHouse USA loves to use former department stores, just like JCPenney on College, south of Horsetooth.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Texas State
Aurora, CO
Business
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
Greeley, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
Aurora, CO
Basketball
Aurora, CO
Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Basketball
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Broncos#Jcpenney#Sports Facilities#Jcpenney#Fieldhouse Usa#Sears#Togetherweteach Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Fort Collins to Help You With Your Landscaping with $25 Trees

The world needs more trees, and you need at least one, right? Only 350 homeowners will be able to grab a cheap tree, though. Even though Arbor Day was in April, the Arbor Day Foundation doesn't just work that one day, like Santa Claus. Speaking of which, it will seem a little bit like Christmas when you get to take home a tree for only $25 while helping out the Choice City.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado State Volleyball Welcomes Fans Back Indoors, First Time Since March 2020

For the first time since March 2020, Colorado State Ram fans were back in Moby Arena. With a crowd of 5,537 fans dressed to white out Moby, the stands were loud with the pent-up athletics excitement after a year of games closed to attendance. The turnout is especially impressive after CSU Volleyball's first slated game on Friday, Aug. 27 was canceled due to COVID issues within the South Dakota volleyball program.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Olathe, Colorado

Olathe, Colorado is not large, but there are some interesting things you didn't know about this tiny western Colorado town. You'll find the community of Olathe right along Highway 50 between Delta and Montrose. Unless Olathe happens to be your destination, you're not going to pass through the town unless you purposely make the effort to turn off the main road and drive into town.
AnimalsPosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado Black Bear Attacks Tent, Forces Campground Closure

It's everyone's camping nightmare...at least mine that's why I don't like to do it. A black bear attacked and destroyed a tent with campers inside at a White River National Forest Campground (the Avalanche Campground) forcing its closure over the weekend which will extend through Labor Day. According to Outsider.com,...
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

These Are Colorado’s 5 Most-Expensive Colleges, and What They Cost in 2021

In celebration of back-to-school season, we're taking a look at Colorado's most-expensive colleges and universities — and what they cost in 2021. Based on average tuition and fees from the most-recent academic year, College Tuition Compare ranked the top ten most-expensive schools in the state of Colorado. And while most are private institutions, a couple of public schools did make it into the top five (you can probably guess which public school in Boulder made the cut).
Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Fort Collins Labor Day Forecast: Could Be Cool and Rainy

Hurricanes in the south could bring moisture along with cooler temps to Colorado just ahead of Labor Day weekend. CBS4 Denver is reporting that tropical storms developing into hurricanes to the south, like Nora near Baja California, will likely cause rain thousands of miles away here in Colorado. According to The Weather Channel, on Thursday, September 2, the high will only reach 78 degrees with isolated thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the same with a high of 80 degrees.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Stork Support of Northern Colorado Serves as Second Family for Moms in Need

Being a new mother is challenging enough in itself, but it can be even more difficult when you don't have access to the proper resources. That's where Stork Support of Northern Colorado comes in. Since its inception in 2018, the non-profit has been providing local under-resourced families with essential maternity, postpartum, and newborn products — including Postpartum Recovery Kits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy