Cedarville University updates COVID-19 safety protocols after rise in cases on campus

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University announced on Tuesday new adjustments to their COVID-19 safety protocols in response to an increase in confirmed cases on campus during the past 48 hours.

The University’s leadership announced the following temporary updates to its operating protocols, effective immediately through September 1:

Strongly encourage faculty, staff, and students to wear a mask in all indoor public areas

Pause the daily chapel program for the next seven days

Students with COVID-19 cases will isolate at home, if possible

“With a priority on care for our students, the senior administration is continuing to actively monitor the data and will adjust the University’s response as needed,” Mark D. Weinstein, a spokesperson for the university said.

For more information or updates to the university’s COVID-19 operating protocols, you can visit their website.

©2021 Cox Media Group