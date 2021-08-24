Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedarville, OH

Cedarville University updates COVID-19 safety protocols after rise in cases on campus

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilxLD_0bbnR8m400
Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University announced on Tuesday new adjustments to their COVID-19 safety protocols in response to an increase in confirmed cases on campus during the past 48 hours.

The University’s leadership announced the following temporary updates to its operating protocols, effective immediately through September 1:

  • Strongly encourage faculty, staff, and students to wear a mask in all indoor public areas
  • Pause the daily chapel program for the next seven days
  • Students with COVID-19 cases will isolate at home, if possible

“With a priority on care for our students, the senior administration is continuing to actively monitor the data and will adjust the University’s response as needed,” Mark D. Weinstein, a spokesperson for the university said.

For more information or updates to the university’s COVID-19 operating protocols, you can visit their website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
40K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedarville, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cedarville, OH
Education
City
Cedarville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedarville University#Covid 19#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy