The Selfie Box adds second location inside North Star Mall this fall
While shopping for clothes, San Antonio customers can stop in and snap a picture of their new outfit at an upcoming selfie museum opening up at a local mall this fall. The Selfie Box plans to open its second location at North Star Mall in mid-September, co-owner Cesar Ramos tells MySA. Ramos and his partner Michael Reyes first established their business on the Southside at 1602 SW Military Drive in February.www.lmtonline.com
