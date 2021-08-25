Ligonier Valley, Indiana to meet for first time since 1945

Each week during the scholastic football season, the Friday preview includes a note under each of the night’s games providing the result of the “last meeting” of the two squads.

Typically, the corresponding score is from the previous season.

This year, there are a few exceptions due to the havoc COVID-19 created throughout the 2020 season, and shifting local conference lineups.

But the previous meeting for one of this Friday’s games dates back even farther – much farther – than usual.

When Ligonier Valley travels to Indiana Area High School on Friday night, the two schools will meet in a football game for the first time since the 1945 season, according to both Tribune-Democrat records and historical results provided by Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel through “resident historian” Doug Kurtz.

That’s right. The most recent encounter between the Rams and Indians on the gridiron occurred a few months after World War II ended.

Ligonier Valley beat Indiana 7-0 in Week 9 to close a 6-2-1 season in 1945.

“The teams played four times from 1942 to 1945, all on 11/11 (Nov. 11), then called Armistice Day, regardless of the day of the week,” Beitel said. “The 1945 game was played on Nov. 12 only because Nov. 11 was a Sunday.

“This is very poignant given a lot of those boys who were seniors in a given year (prior to 1945) would be in the war the next year.”

With 76 years between games, it’s hardly a trend, but Ligonier Valley has an all-time 6-2 record against Indiana from 1926 to 1945.

Ligonier went 3-0 at home and 3-2 on the road during the series, according to statistics provided by Beitel.

This season, Ligonier Valley returns 24 lettermen, including 10 starters in the Rams’ multiple spread offense and 10 returnees in the 4-3 defense.

With players such as soon-to-be four-year starting center Jude Grzywinski, quarterback Haden Sierocky and running back Nick Beitel leading the way, the Rams are poised to make a statement in the District 7 (WPIAL) Class 2A Allegheny Conference.

Last season, Ligonier Valley went 4-3 overall with a 2-2 conference mark, finishing third behind Apollo Ridge and Serra Catholic. Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley and Summit Academy also are in the conference.

Indiana went 2-5 overall last year, 2-4 in the WPIAL Class 4A Section 2. The Indians had wins over Greensburg Salem and Knoch. They lost to Mars, Hampton, Highlands, Plum and Armstrong.

Seniors Devin Flint (175-991 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Zach Herrington (123-715, 4) return.

