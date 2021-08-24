Hundreds of Lee County doctors petition Lee Schools to institute mask mandate

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee Health reported Monday alone that more children are going to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Of the 265 children who went to Golisano Children’s Hospital emergency department, 135 were experiencing the impacts of COVID-19.

On Tuesday more than 270 doctors from Lee County called on the Lee County School Board to mandate masks.

They all want to see the “opt out” form for parents eliminated.

The doctors include infectious disease experts, pediatricians and critical care experts who agree masks are the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Dr. Parisima Taeb is a physician and board certified internist and called the petition a cry out to Lee School Board members.

She has good reason after her 7-year-old daughter contracted COVID-19 this month.

“As a physician and a mother I got first hand experience in what it feels like for your child to be exposed in the school to COVID-19,” Dr. Taeb said.

She is leading the petition drive and joins the doctors who are calling on the board to adopt a mask policy after earlier voting not to make masks mandatory in an effort not to go against the governor’s order outlawing mask mandates by school districts.

“Are we going to wait for a child to die before we make that prepared decision? This has gone way out of hand,” Dr. Taeb stated.

As COVID-19 cases increase in schools, the district won’t say for sure how many students and teachers have tested positive.

Lee School Board member Mary Fischer said she believes it is incumbent on the board to follow the direction of the medical experts.

Fischer said she has seen enough and is willing to reconsider dropping an exception that allows parents to opt out of the mask mandate.

“At this point I am ready to again consider looking at the vote we took two weeks ago and bringing it back to the table for consideration,” Fischer stated.

School Board Member Debbie Jordan believes the governor’s order outlawing mask mandates in schools ties the hands of board members.

“I just wish the governor would give us the ability to do what we need to do within our own districts. That’s what I wish would take place,” Jordan explained.

The petition will be delivered to the Lee School District Wednesday.

There is no indication the board plans to go against the governor’s order outlawing mask mandates.

The superintendent has scheduled a Facebook Live question and answer session Wednesday at noon.