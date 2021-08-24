Statement from Art Foster of Foster’s Place regarding temporary closing
I woke up Monday morning August 23rd 2021 and made a hard decision to closed Foster’s Place for the moment until further notice… this was a incredibly hard decision to make that I know impacts many people besides myself … this was not an easy decision but one that had to be made at this time… so I have decided to step back for awhile and focus on my mental, physical and emotional health for the moment .frontporchnewstexas.com
