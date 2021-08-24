Cancel
Economy

Statement from Art Foster of Foster’s Place regarding temporary closing

Posted by 
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 6 days ago
I woke up Monday morning August 23rd 2021 and made a hard decision to closed Foster’s Place for the moment until further notice… this was a incredibly hard decision to make that I know impacts many people besides myself … this was not an easy decision but one that had to be made at this time… so I have decided to step back for awhile and focus on my mental, physical and emotional health for the moment .

frontporchnewstexas.com

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
