How to Make a Spooky Black Candle Urn for Halloween

By Sarah Martens, Debra Steilen
BHG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether they're walking, biking, or driving by, people will know you're serious about Halloween when you put this daring—yet so easy and inexpensive to make—outdoor decoration on display. This easy idea helps transition your existing outdoor planters from summer to fall. Each faux black taper candle is made using foam pipe insulation tubes, battery-operated tea light candles, and black hot glue. This oversize outdoor Halloween decoration can be made in under 30 minutes. A quick trip to the hardware store and a little time is all you'll need to get your porch ready for trick-or-treaters!

