Yadier Molina returning for 19th season with Cardinals

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
Yadier Molina has thus far earned nine Gold Glove Awards and a pair of World Series rings as part of the St. Louis squads that won titles in 2006 and ?2011. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Ten-time All-Star catcher and future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina has spent all 18 of his MLB seasons only with the St. Louis Cardinals.

What's one more year?

According to ESPN and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Molina is set to return to the Cardinals for the 2022 campaign via a one-year, $10 million extension.

"I'm so happy, so happy," Molina said about finalizing the agreement ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

In total, the veteran who turned 39 years old last month has appeared in 2,120 career regular-season contests with the Cardinals, behind only Lou Brock (2,289) and Stan Musial (3,026). Molina has thus far earned nine Gold Glove Awards and a pair of World Series rings as part of the St. Louis squads that won titles in 2006 and 2011.

Molina has done well to prove in 2021 that age often is only a number. He headed into Tuesday evening batting .259 on the season with eight home runs and 51 RBI in 94 games. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are at 63-60 and four-and-a-half games back in their pursuit of a National League wild-card berth.

