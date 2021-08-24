Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Could Fort Collins’ Vacant JCPenney Become a Huge Sports Facility?

By Dave Jensen
 7 days ago
JCPenney closed the Fort Collins and Greeley locations of the chain in mid-late 2020. Could the now empty Fort Collins store be transformed into a sports hub?. A new community-based multi-purpose establishment, FieldHouse USA just opened up in Aurora, taking over a spot that used to be a Sears. When you take a look at their locations, it does seem like FieldHouse USA loves to use former department stores, just like JCPenney on College, south of Horsetooth.

