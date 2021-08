TEKONSHA— Litchfield began it's volleyball season undermanned, but the Terriers were able to battle through adversity and complete their first tournament of the season. The Litchfield Terrier Varsity Volleyball squad would take on a host of teams at the Tekonsha tournament to start their season. Litchfield headed into the tournament down a few players to start the year. Senior Center Brooklyn Campbell and Jonesville transfer Tavia Shelton led the team in the opening season tournament.