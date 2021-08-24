Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

vExpert Cloud Management July 2021 Blog Digest

By Matt Bradford
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month, we gather blogs from the 130+ members of the vExpert Cloud Management program and bring you a digest of all the latest happenings from around the community. These blogs are written by industry professionals and often feature walkthroughs, feature highlights, and news for vRealize Operations, vRealize Network Insight, vRealize Log Insight, vRealize Automation, and VMware Skyline. The vExpert title is awarded to individuals who dedicate their time outside of work to share their experiences and useful information about VMware products with the rest of the community. Below, you will find a digest of the blogs written by the community in July of 2021. Thank you to all who contributed this month!

blogs.vmware.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Database#Dell Emc Vmax#Blog Digest#Vrealize Automation#Vrlcm#Pmax#Ga#United States#Vmc#Aws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Version management: GitHub is moving development to the cloud

The GitHub engineering team continues to develop its platform and relies on the Codespaces development environment hosted in the cloud. The aim is to decouple the basis of the version management service – which was previously largely based on macOS – from Apple’s operating system. From now on, the online...
TechnologyWebProNews

Microsoft’s Azure Government Top Secret Now Available

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.
ComputersPosted by
The Associated Press

Spectro Cloud Announces Open Source Contribution That Makes Bare Metal Kubernetes Accessible and Manageable For The Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- Spectro Cloud, a provider of a next-gen enterprise Kubernetes management platform, today announced the release of an open source CNCF Cluster API contribution supporting Canonical’s MaaS interface. The new contribution to the open source Kubernetes ecosystem addresses the need for organizations to easily deploy, run and manage Kubernetes clusters directly on top of bare metal servers, increasing performance and minimizing cost and operational effort.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
Computersthefastmode.com

5G and Edge Computing, It’s All About Developers & Data Featured

5G Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are transforming their business in two fundamental ways. First, by switching from the physical network function (PNF) approach to network deployment, to a virtualized approach (VNFs and CNFs). All of this is in service of the larger, and more strategic, second transformation: Increasing the monetization opportunities of their networks and accelerating return on their capital investments. With these changes, 5G MNOs and Network Service Providers will now be able to offer a differentiated and unique value proposition in the form of Edge Cloud services and MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing).
Computersprotocol.com

Intel’s new companion chip for cloud providers has Arm inside

Intel turned to an unlikely source for the newest version of its infrastructure processing unit strategy: longtime rival Arm. The new Mount Evans IPU, designed to help cloud providers manage their internal computing needs alongside those of their customers, will come with 16 Arm Neoverse N1 cores. That's the same core that's at the heart of AWS's Graviton2 processor, one of the greatest threats to Intel's decades-long dominance of the data center market.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Is CVE the Solution for Cloud Vulnerabilities?

At the recent Black Hat USA 2021, security experts from cloud infrastructure company Wiz argued that a CVE database for cloud vulnerabilities is needed, starting a debate in the cloud and cybersecurity communities. Without the support of the CVE system, a list of entries containing an identification number and at...
SoftwareNeowin

Here are Microsoft's recommendations for managing security on Windows 365 Cloud PCs

Although Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows 365 Cloud PCs just a couple of weeks ago, it has seemingly received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public. So much so that the company had to temporarily pause its trial program due to capacity constraints. Given the interest in the product as well as the fact that it's a new SKU, Microsoft has now provided guidance about how organizations can secure their Windows 365 Cloud PCs.
BusinessZDNet

Lumen extends private cloud services to the edge

Lumen Technologies on Thursday announced it's bringing fully-managed private cloud services to its edge platform. The new Lumen Edge Private Cloud is designed for customers that want the benefits of a cloud platform combined with the security and low latency of an edge-based solution. The new service includes compute, storage,...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

5 Tools for Managing Your Azure Cloud Infrastructure

If you're just getting started with Microsoft Azure, it's a good idea to get familiar with the tools used to interact with the Azure cloud environment. They may seem a little complex, but each one has its own unique use to help you achieve what you want to do. System...
Computerssiliconangle.com

AWS technical advisor assesses EC2’s evolution and the future of compute

There’s a critical moment in the evolution of a startup where customer demand outpaces current hardware capabilities. Investment in on-premises data centers and equipment means an outlay of funds that often just aren’t available. In the past, this was the tipping point where many promising companies failed. But for the...
SoftwareGenetic Engineering News

Cloud-Based Data Management Startup Launched by Wyss Institute

It can be a struggle for scientists to manage, analyze, and share their experimental data. This is largely due to complicated, incompatible, software programs. Combining her experiences in molecular biology and software development, Rani Powers, PhD, former Wyss Institute senior staff scientist, was inspired to create a new platform that makes biological data analysis accessible to research labs. Now, she is launching her new platform, from Harvard’s Wyss Institute, as the founder and CEO of the startup Pluto Biosciences.
Softwarenextbigfuture.com

Future Tesla AI Cloud Vs Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Alibaba

The Amazon AWS Global Infrastructure is built for performance. AWS Regions offer low latency, low packet loss, and high overall network quality. This is achieved with a fully redundant 100 GbE fiber network backbone, often providing many terabits of capacity between Regions. Amazon has or will soon have about 100...
Softwareaithority.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect Allows Brands to Seamlessly Combine First-Party Data Insights From Their Cloud-Based Data Warehouses With Real-Time Recommendations Using a Customer Data Platform (Cdp) Strategy That Reduces Duplicate Data Stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...
SoftwareTechCrunch

NS1 brings open-source service NetBox to the cloud

It can often be a challenging task for a network administrator in an enterprise to understand where all the networking infrastructure is and how it’s all supposed to be connected. That’s a job for an emerging class of enterprise technology known as Infrastructure Resource Management (IRM) that NS1 is now jumping into. TechCrunch profiled NS1 in a wide-ranging EC-1 series last month. The company provides DNS as a service, for some of the biggest sites on the internet. DNS, or domain name system is about connecting IP addresses to domain names and NS1 has technology that helps organizations to intelligently optimize application traffic delivery.
Softwareitopstimes.com

ITOps Times news digest: Solo.io updates Gloo Mesh Enterprise, NS1 launches NetBox Cloud, and Arista EOS updates

Solo.io has announced updates to Gloo Mesh Enterprise. According to Solo.io, the latest updates simplify the process of setting up multi-cluster and multi-mesh service mesh environments. Gloo Mesh Enterprise now includes Gloo Mesh Gateway, which is an API gateway. Other new features include observability improvements, improved security certificate management, added...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A $22.6 Billion Global Opportunity for Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy