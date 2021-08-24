Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Cadillac Will Race Prototypes in IMSA and WEC In 2023

By Lewin Day
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The luxury automaker will once again turn wheels in anger at the world's premier endurance competitions. It's a time of great change for endurance racing series around the globe. After some struggles with underpopulated classes and manufacturers dipping in and out, it seems that IMSA and the World Endurance Championship have finally come together over the new LMDh ruleset. Manufacturers have responded in droves, with Cadillac the latest to announce it will compete in both series in 2023.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Ganassi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Imsa#Car Racing#Wec#Imsa#Wec#American#Gm#Acura#Dpi#Aco#Le Mans Daytona H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

8 German Cars You've Never Heard Of

When we think of German performance cars, the first that spring to mind are from Porsche, the performance divisions of Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, and then tuning houses that technically make production cars like RUF, Alpina, or Brabus. There's much more going on in Germany under the surface, though. For perspective, the first true modern car is generally accepted as Karl Benz's 1886 "Motorwagen," and Germany is renowned to the point of stereotype for its dedication to engineering. Add to that a long history of motorsport, and you have a recipe for some creative cars to be produced outside of the big three automakers. These are just some of them.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Two Hospitalized After Horrifying W Series Crash at Spa’s Eau Rouge

Multiple drivers across various racing series are calling for changes to the famous corner. "Motorsport can be dangerous" is written at every track that's ever been built. Sometimes this danger is joked about among racers and paddock folks only to make it merely digestible, but it's also a deadly serious fact. Lives are in danger every time drivers go racing and they—and we—love the sport in spite of that, not because of it. Today, after several drivers in the W Series were involved in a massive crash at Spa's Eau Rouge, serves as another reminder of this.
Carsmotor1.com

Tuned Toyota GR Yaris races Porsche 718 Cayman in series of challenges

The Toyota GR Yaris is capable of impressive things straight from the factory, but this video showcases what the hot hatch can do with a little tuning. It lines up against a base model Porsche 718 Cayman. This GR Yaris has a new intake, exhaust, and sporty catalytic converters. There's...
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M4 GT3, i4, iX and more coming to 2021 Monterey Car Week

After a two hiatus, the famous Monterey Car Week returns this month. While no BMW concept car will be present at Pebble Beach this year, there will be a series of North American premieres to delight the BMW community. On Saturday, August 14th, the Legends of The Autobahn will host several new production models, including the new BMW M5 CS, ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, i4 and iX. BMW will also host the world premieres of the all-new M4 Competition Convertible and the first M3 and M4 models with xDrive all-wheel drive.
CarsRoad & Track

Brabham's BT63 Concept Is a Wild-Looking GT2 Racer

Brabham Automotive, one of the most dominant performers in F1 history, is expanding its motorsport reach. Based on the same platform as the road-going Brabham GT62R, the all-new GT63 GT2 Concept is a pure race car designed specifically for the 2022 season of the Fanatec GT2 European Series. Like all...
Carsmotor1.com

Watch 2021 BMW M4 Competition lap the Nurburgring in 7:30 minutes

It’s been a hot summer at the Nurburgring so far. First, in late June, Porsche claimed a new record for a production car with a time of 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat using a 911 GT2 RS. Then, earlier this week, Audi set a new record in the compact segment with a lap time of 7 minutes, 40.748 seconds, and dethroned the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. Now, it’s time for another fast lap around the famous track.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. 911 GT3 Cup Car Review: The Best of the Best of the Best

The street GT3 comes very, very close to matching the race car on a track. One can make the argument that Porsche is the best sports car manufacturer on the planet at the moment. Sure, there are other manufacturers that make faster or more attractive sports cars. But better? More engaging? I don’t think so. And for sure, of all the amazing machines coming out of Weissach, the 911 is still at the top of that heap. And of all the seemingly infinite 911 variants, the new 992 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is the best 911—possibly ever.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

First Look: Porsche’s New, Ultra-Limited 691 HP GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Race Car Is Coming to the US

Porsche has built some fabulous 911 variants—the most formidable being the 911 GT2 RS. Powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six, it makes 691 hp delivered to just the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox famously known as the PDK (Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe). While it’s difficult to imagine improving on such a design, that’s precisely the job of Porsche Motorsport. And in collaboration with Manthey-Racing GmbH, it has done just that with the reveal of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. The new release is not a street-legal model but intended expressly for track days and circuit racing. Named in honor of...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Laps VIR Faster Than Ferrari 458 Italia

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the most track-capable Cadillac ever. The sheer gravity of that statement doesn’t really come into focus until one starts comparing the new luxury super sedan to other performance vehicles. Now, we’re gaining some insight with regard to just how fast the new Blackwing truly is after a few hot laps at Virginia International Raceway (VIR).
CarsRoad & Track

Ferrari Is Building an All-Electric Testa Rossa at 75-Percent Scale

The original Ferrari Testa Rossa is perhaps the most iconic racing car of the entire Fifties. The pontoon-fendered icon won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in different forms, but it was the original 1957 250 TR variant that showed the world what Ferrari's very best could be. In honor of that history, Ferrari has produced a limited recreation of the '57 car. It comes with just two strange limitations: The cars are all-electric and built at a 75-percent scale.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

The French manufacturer, part of the Renault group, has revealed that it is actively evaluating developing a Le Mans Hypercar or an LMDh prototype for the 2023 or 2024 season. Alonso, who resumed his F1 career with the marque this year after twice winning the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota, would be an obvious choice to race such a car, Alpine managing director Laurent Rossi revealed.
CarsRoad & Track

Watch This Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Race an 85-HP Superkart

The Ferrari 488 Pista is one of the quickest cars ever to come out of Maranello. Thanks to a 710-hp twin-turbo V-8, a fast-shifting dual-clutch transmission, and a trick launch control system, it can out drag almost anything else on four wheels. But how does it stack up against a shifter kart with 85 horsepower that weighs almost nothing? It's way closer than you think in a drag race.
CarsCNET

2021 McLaren 720S review: A sublime supercar

If you're going to specialize in one thing, it'd better be damn good. McLaren builds just one type of vehicle: the two-seat supercar. So it's no surprise that this high-dollar, high-style 720S is positively impressive, offering immense capability in more ways than you might expect. Subtlety is about the only...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Le Mans Field Filled with IMSA Superstars

The world-renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans runs this weekend at Circuit de la Sarthe an ocean away in France. But the starting grid is loaded with familiar names from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. WeatherTech Championship class leaders Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor head the two-car Corvette Racing contingent...
Carsracer.com

BMW unveils new M4 GT3

In what has become a recent tradition by auto manufacturers participating in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, BMW selected the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as the venue to unveil its new-for-2022 M4 GT3 model. Following Corvette Racing in 2013 and the revealing of its C7.R, and Acura in 2017 with its...
Motorsportsracer.com

GT3 to replace GTE in WEC and Le Mans from 2024

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest is set to adopt GT3 regulations from 2024 as a replacement for the GTE formula, meaning GT3 cars will be eligible to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time, and in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy