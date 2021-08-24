Cadillac Will Race Prototypes in IMSA and WEC In 2023
The luxury automaker will once again turn wheels in anger at the world's premier endurance competitions. It's a time of great change for endurance racing series around the globe. After some struggles with underpopulated classes and manufacturers dipping in and out, it seems that IMSA and the World Endurance Championship have finally come together over the new LMDh ruleset. Manufacturers have responded in droves, with Cadillac the latest to announce it will compete in both series in 2023.www.thedrive.com
