Spare tire. Muffin top. Love handles. It doesn’t matter what you call it; belly fat is undesirable any way you look at it. And getting rid of it? Far more difficult than adding to it, which seems totally unfair to me. Some days it seems like all I have to do is look at a cookie, and my pants get a little tighter. But, after a summer of hiding behind tankini tops and using shapewear to battle the bulge, reality has caught up with me.