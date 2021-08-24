Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Iowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BENTON AND NORTHERN IOWA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for east central Iowa. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.