Chalk Talk: What's latest news on Tarik Cohen?

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. I've been a Bears fan since 1963! Why are we hearing nothing about Tarik Cohen? Is he on IR or PUP? When is his expected return?

NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Bears Cut 26 Players, Place RB Tarik Cohen On PUP List

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players. The Bears also placed RB Tarik Cohen on the PUP list. Cohen, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.
NFLbuffalowdown.com

Buffalo Bills: Tarik Cohen says fans shouldn’t boo Mitchell Trubisky

Tarik Cohen doesn’t want to see the Chicago Bears fans boo Mitchell Trubisky, who is returning today to face his former team. Trusbisky will be starting the game for the Buffalo Bills but prior to joining the Bills, he had an up and down four seasons with the Bears. The...
NFLbleachernation.com

Tarik Cohen Is Grinding, But Still Has No Timetable to Return

When my eyes aren’t fixated on what Justin Fields is doing at practice, they tend to drift to what is happening on the sidelines. And one player I can’t help but try to keep tabs on is Tarik Cohen. Part of that is force of habit, as there was a...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Tarik Cohen’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

After missing the majority of the 2021 season, the Chicago Bears look to have explosive RB Tarik Cohen back after tearing his ACL. Joining a somewhat crowded backfield, what is Cohen’s fantasy football outlook, and should you consider him at his current ADP?. Tarik Cohen’s fantasy outlook for 2021 —...
NFLchatsports.com

Bears transfer Tarik Cohen to the reserve/PUP list

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who was on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for all of training camp, will remain on the PUP to start the regular season. This means that Cohen is ineligible to play the first six weeks of the season, and than at that time the Bears have three options with him.
NFLnumberfire.com

Bears' Tarik Cohen (knee) uncertain for Week 1 clash with Rams

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (knee) is uncertain for Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cohen is progressing in his recovery from last season's ACL tear, but his status for Week 1 is still unknown. Speaking to the media, Matt Nagy said "He is just going through all of his rehab, he’s out there trying to stay as flexible as he can and running around. I’m not out there when he’s doing his stuff, so I don’t know the exact details of what he’s doing. He’s definitely progressing. I don’t have a timeline for him, but he’s in a good place. It’s been frustrating for him, but he’s working hard.” Barring a positive development in the final two weeks of the preseason, Cohen appears to be heading towards being inactive for Week 1. With Cohen sidelined last season, David Montgomery saw an increase in his opportunities in the passing game, finishing the season with a career-high 54 receptions.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Nagy's response to a question about Tarik Cohen's recovery was utterly confusing

Bears fans are no strangers to vague, nonsense remarks by Matt Nagy, especially when it comes to injuries or attempting to say something without saying anything at all. With the season just around the corner, running back Tarik Cohen still appears no closer to returning from a torn ACL some 11 months after he had surgery. There was a point last month when Nagy remarked that Cohen was closer to weeks than days away from returning to the lineup.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Tarik Cohen Recovery Rolls On

The Tarik Cohen situation will start to achieve clarity with Bears roster cuts. The Bears most likely would put Cohen on the physically unable to perform reserve list. A player on PUP would need to miss six weeks. They've continued to hold out hope he would be back from an...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Officially on the PUP list, Bears RB Tarik Cohen out at least 6 weeks

The Bears made two procedural moves Tuesday that would allow running back Tarik Cohen and tackle Teven Jenkins to return later this season, if healthy. As expected, they put running back Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list, which means he won’t be able to return to game action until at least Week 7. They also put rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins on the active roster with the intent of then moving him to injured reserve. Those moves would allow Jenkins to return to game action late in the season after having back surgery Aug. 18.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

