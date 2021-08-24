Chalk Talk: What's latest news on Tarik Cohen?

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (knee) is uncertain for Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cohen is progressing in his recovery from last season's ACL tear, but his status for Week 1 is still unknown. Speaking to the media, Matt Nagy said "He is just going through all of his rehab, he’s out there trying to stay as flexible as he can and running around. I’m not out there when he’s doing his stuff, so I don’t know the exact details of what he’s doing. He’s definitely progressing. I don’t have a timeline for him, but he’s in a good place. It’s been frustrating for him, but he’s working hard.” Barring a positive development in the final two weeks of the preseason, Cohen appears to be heading towards being inactive for Week 1. With Cohen sidelined last season, David Montgomery saw an increase in his opportunities in the passing game, finishing the season with a career-high 54 receptions.