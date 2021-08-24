Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bay, western Calhoun, east central Walton and southern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 745 PM EDT/645 PM CDT/ At 644 PM EDT/544 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Vernon, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Vernon, Wausau, Ebro, Moose Pond, Southport, Fountain, Singer Road, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Camps Head, Holmes Valley, Gainer Spring, Millers Ferry, Bennett, Youngstown, Porter Lake, Vicksburg and Smyrna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
