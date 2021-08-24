Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Volusia; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Seminole and southwest Volusia Counties through 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winter Springs, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deltona, Sanford, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo and Winter Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH