Rock Island, IL

“Ali: Fear Eats the Soul,” September 3

By Reader Staff
rcreader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, September 3, 8 p.m. Winner of two prestigious awards at the 1974 Cannes Film Festival – the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury and the International Federation of Film Critics citation for best in-competition movie – the Rainer Werner Fassbinder classic Ali: Fear Eats the Soul enjoys a September 3 screening at Rozz-Tox as the final presentation in the 2021 Kinogarten series of acclaimed, German-themed works hosted by the Rock Island venue and Davenport's German American Heritage Center,

