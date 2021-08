It feels good to be part of an institution that partakes in science-based, forward-thinking approaches in uncertain times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. I was extremely satisfied when UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a university with such diversity, it was wise to allow for medical exemptions; the previously-present philosophical exemptions, however, allowed any conflicting personal beliefs people might have had regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to let them opt-out of getting vaccinated, which I was always quite skeptical about.