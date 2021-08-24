Cancel
Abilene, KS

Shirley Marie Bebermeyer

jcpost.com
 7 days ago

Shirley Marie Bebermeyer went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Shirley passed away at Village Manor in Abilene, Kansas at the age of 88. She was born Sept. 1, 1932 in Abilene, Kansas to Oscar and Mary Sheets. She grew up in the Navarre community and graduated from DCCHS High School in 1950. She attended Kansas Wesleyan University for two years and received her teaching certificate. On June 19, 1955 she married Kenneth Bebermeyer in Navarre, and to this union, five children were born Gregory, Sheryl, Kathy, Mary Jean and Sandra.

