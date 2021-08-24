Cancel
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Reportedly Delayed Again, Pushed to 2022

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is reportedly delaying Venom: Let There Be Carnage until January 21, 2022, despite pushing the film from September 24 to October 15 earlier this month. According to Vulture, multiple inside sources have indicated that the studio is reconsidering releasing the film in October, which comes after several weeks of decent, but still underperforming box office numbers for major superhero performers like DC's The Suicide Squad.

