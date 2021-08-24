‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Reportedly Delayed Again, Pushed to 2022

The fans following the progress of Spider-Man’s on-screen universe have a few items on their Wish List of things they would like to see. Some version of The Sinister Six has been in conversation for several years now. The return of a proper Norman Osborn is probably near the top of the list. But more than anything else, Spider-Man fans appear to want to see the wall-crawler cross over with the Tom Hardy Venom franchise, allowing Spidey (whether Tom Holland or someone else) to go toe-to-toe with a terrifying symbiote. Well, according to his latest comments, Hardy wants that, too. Very much.