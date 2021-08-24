NBA champion Bucks sign coach Mike Budenholzer to contract extension

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has received a contract extension after guiding the team to its first NBA title in a half-century. The Bucks announced Tuesday night they had signed Budenholzer to an extension. Details weren’t disclosed. “What an incredible journey we’ve been on and winning the NBA championship this season makes us appreciate how difficult it is to win and how grateful we are to have the best players and coaches in place to get the job done,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships.” The Bucks won their first championship since 1971 by beating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee erased 2-0 deficits against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals and against Phoenix in the league finals. The Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals after losing the opening game in that series.